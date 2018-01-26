Modesto Man Dies 2 Weeks after Driver Swerved to Hit Him

MODESTO — A Modesto man died two weeks after a driver was suspected of intentionally hitting him.

On Jan. 7, witnesses described seeing Daniel Garcia, 21, walking across Oregon Drive near Oregon Park when a newer, four-door, silver sedan began speeding in his direction. The car swerved and struck Garcia before driving off.

Modesto police officers found Garcia at a local hospital in critical condition. He died two weeks later. His injuries have not been reported by the Modesto Police Department.

The driver and any additional suspects are still at large. The police department has asked that anyone with information about the incident call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.