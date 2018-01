PATTERSON — An area of South 2nd Street in Patterson was blocked off Friday as investigators poured over the scene of a shooting.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. The extent of the person’s injuries were not reported.

Information regarding a suspect in the shooting has not been disclosed by investigators.

S 2nd street in Patterson is blocked off as investigators pore over the scene of a shooting. One person taken the hospital. pic.twitter.com/rnLYXvygjC — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) January 27, 2018

