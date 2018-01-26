Martina is in the studio with Julie Bornhoeft , Chief Development & Marketing Officer with WEAVE, to talk about how parents can recognize the signs of sexual abuse .
Recognizing Signs of Sexual Abuse
-
Gymnast McKayla Maroney was Paid to Keep Quiet About Abuse, Lawsuit Says
-
Larry Nassar to Face More Accusers Before He’s Sentenced This Week
-
Iowa Teacher Faces 140 Counts After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Students
-
Lawmakers Press for Changes to Capitol Sexual Harassment Policies
-
Senate Changes Process for Vetting Sexual Harassment Claims
-
-
California’s Senate to Hand Over All Sexual Abuse Complaints to Outside Legal Team
-
Larry Nassar Sentenced to Up to 175 Years in Prison for Decades of Sexual Misconduct
-
‘True Lies’ Actress Alleges She was Abused at Age 12
-
Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Sentenced to 60 Years on Child Porn Charges
-
Major Media Players Start Commission for Sexual Misconduct
-
-
Charges: Man Sexually Abused Woman Under Guise of ‘Anatomy Research’
-
Gymnast McKayla Maroney Alleges Sexual Abuse by Team Doctor
-
Mother of Chandra Levy Speaks Out About Culture of Sexual Misconduct in Washington, D.C.