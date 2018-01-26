Retiree Provides Large Furniture Collection to Families in Need

GRASS VALLEY — A retired contractor is filling a huge gap in homeless services by providing free home furnishings to people finally finding permanent housing.

Wayne Worden organized a volunteer effort to help a homeless family two years ago after they finally found a home but could not afford any furniture to make it a true home.

Worden discovered than other people newly out of homelessness were in the same predicament. He now operates a warehouse full of furniture and appliances which he delivers free if charge to dozens of families referred to him by dozens if churches and homeless agencies in Placer and Nevada counties.

His warehouse rent is paid through donations and items are also donated, although he has yet to break even on his new avocation.

Apparently, no one else is providing essential household items for the formerly homeless. Last year he helped furnish 105 homes and apartments for grateful recipients.