Roseville Man Robbed Twice at Gunpoint after Moving to US Just 6 Months Ago

ROSEVILLE -- A Roseville gas station clerk thought he was helping a customer until the man took out a gun.

"He pointed a gun on me and told me, 'Just give it to me. Just give me all the money,'" the clerk said.

The terrified employee, who did not want to be identified, did just that. He emptied the register and handed the cash over.

The whole interaction last Friday night took less than a minute at the Mobil gas station and convenience store on the corner of Foothills and Blue Oaks boulevards. The victim was left shaken.

"I'm scared, I'm really scared," he said.

The suspect ran off and in a quick moment the surveillance video shows a glimpse of his face, but there are no other shots that could easily reveal his identity. Roseville police said the suspect may have known where the cameras were by scoping out the store before he held it up.

The robbery came just months after the clerk says he was a victim in another armed robbery. He said it happened in October while he was riding his bike in Roseville.

"I told them, 'I don't have the money right now.' Then he loaded his gun and he put the gun on my head," the clerk said.

As shaken as the clerk was between the two incidents, he can't leave his job. He says he moved to Roseville from India just six months ago and he works to support his family.

"I want to help my parents because they are very old my parents," he told FOX40.

The clerk said he just wants criminals off the streets so he can feel comfortable in his new home.