Stanislaus County Animal Sweeps Pick Up after Deadly Mauling

MODESTO -- Stanislaus County Animal Services said 30 stray dogs were picked up by animal control Wednesday.

The county does a sweep for animals once a month, but the frequency has picked up after a woman was mauled to death late last month.

"It's a tragedy, horrible. Nobody should die like that woman died. It's just horrible," Animal Services Executive Director Annette Patton said. "We show a lot of compassion and I have to say our hearts are with that community right now too because that community right now is still very cautious. We are getting a lot of calls about dogs that are roaming the streets, which is good because we want the public to respond and tell us and let us know what is going on out there. We want to go out there and get those dogs off the streets."

Another sweep is planned for Wednesday.

Patton says the county doesn't disclose where these sweeps happen, but problem areas in Modesto include Crows Landing Road near Bret Harte Elementary, where Wednesday's sweep happened, and the airport district.

She added that the sweeps aren't limited to any specific breed.

"It’s not your typical all pit bull dogs. It’s not. It’s just a mixture of everything. We took in some Doberman-pinchers, we took in some huskies, some pit bulls, mixed breed dogs. So just a huge variety of dogs came in," Patton said.

Patton says the sweeps are also done in part to let the public know that it's illegal to let their dogs roam. A free leash is provided when someone comes to pick up their dog.