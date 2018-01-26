Vanity Fair Regrets Extra Limbs for Oprah, Reese Witherspoon

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media sleuths had a field day Friday at the expense of Vanity Fair over what appeared to be digital manipulation of the magazine’s cover spread on Hollywood that lent what looked to some like a third leg for Reese Witherspoon and an extra hand for Oprah Winfrey.

The magazine responded on Twitter with an apology for an “error” in regard to Winfrey. As for Witherspoon, Vanity Fair said the third leg was actually the lining of her dress.

oprah has three hands & reese has three legs, and we are here for accepting them for who they are!! 2018 is all about LOVING OUR BODIES!! pic.twitter.com/TX7L2JIDno — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 25, 2018

Vanity Fair did not use the “P” word — Photoshop — but said the Winfrey image will be updated on the magazine’s Web site.

And then there’s James Franco, who was excluded from the annual celebration of top stars in Hollywood after accusations of sexual misconduct from five women surfaced.

“We made a decision not to include James Franco on the Hollywood cover once we learned of the misconduct allegations against him,” the magazine said in a statement.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Representatives for Franco did not immediately return an email request for comment Friday.

This year’s issue, with photos shot by Annie Leibovitz, also features Nicole Kidman, Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot, Jessica Chastain, Robert De Niro, Michael B. Jordan and Claire Foy, among others.

Winfrey and Witherspoon had some fun over the Twitter flurry, with Witherspoon tweeting at Winfrey: “Well…I guess everybody knows now…I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. ??( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;)”

To which Winfrey responded: “I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand”