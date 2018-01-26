Workers Needed in Sacramento Amid Construction Boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento area has been experiencing a construction boom.

Demand for new homes and retail spaces is skyrocketing as California faces a housing shortage. But developers of new buildings are facing a shortage of a different kind.

“We’re projecting a gap and a need for more than 7,000 workers a year in these various (construction) professions,” said Trish Kelly, Managing Director of Valley Vision, a local non-profit focused on creating change in the Sacramento area.

More than 7,000 additional construction workers are needed in the Sacramento area every year through 2021. That’s according to a new report released by Valley Vision in partnership with the Los Rios Community College District. Kelly said the gap in employees is a holdover from the economic downturn of the recession.

“We had a big build up. We did have a boom and a bust,” Kelly said.

The report found the biggest need is for carpenters and laborers. But Kelly said skilled workers across the entire industry are in short supply.

“There are construction managers, electrical engineers, pipe fitters, masonry,” Kelly said. “There’s a whole range of occupations in skill trades and professional trades.”

Jake Meehan, Vice President of the trade school Northern California Construction Training, agrees with Kelly.

“There’s jobs everywhere,” Meehan told FOX40. “Unskilled, semi-skilled and super skilled.”

NCCT is a training school where students can learn all the skills needed to work in construction. Meehan said his students have no trouble finding work in Sacramento after they graduate, and the work often pays well. The report from Valley Vision found many construction workers earn between $30 and $40 an hour.

Meehan told FOX40, Sacramento’s revitalization means there’s work to be found every day, for anyone willing to give it a try.

“You can’t go anywhere in this area without something being worked on,” Meehan said. “Schools, highways, new homes, lots of new homes. So, I think there’s a job here for everyone in this area if they want to work hard and do it.”