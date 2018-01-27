14-Year-Old Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In

STOCKTON — Stockton police report a 14-year-old homicide suspect turned himself in Saturday afternoon.

Eric Lamar Sloan Jr. is suspected of shooting 20-year-old Chris Combs Jan. 12 outside of the Food 4 Less on East March Lane. Combs later died at an area hospital.

Stockton police report the 14-year-old was brought to the police department at 4 p.m. and then booked for murder.

Police posted information about Sloan Thursday, more than a week after arresting 20-year-old Kayla Woodward in connection with the shooting. Details regarding any involvement she may have had in the homicide have not been reported.