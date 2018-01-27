CHP North Sacramento: Driver Crashes into Car During Police Pursuit

SACRAMENTO — A police pursuit ended Saturday when a suspect crashed into another car in North Sacramento.

Officers attempted to stop a white Chevrolet van for a traffic violation as it traveled southbound on Watt Avenue near Elkhorn Boulevard around 7:40 p.m.

The driver refused to stop and officers, along with a CHP helicopter, followed the van toward Del Paso Heights, according to Chad Hertzell with CHP North Sacramento.

Near the intersection of Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue, the driver crashed into another vehicle. The suspect and two of the occupants in the other car were injured upon impact and later hospitalized.

Hertzell reports officials do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the pursuit or subsequent crash.