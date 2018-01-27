Davis Arts Center Asks for Community’s Help Following Devastating Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- When someone broke into the Davis Arts Center Dec. 21 and left a mess behind, the devastation was felt by everyone in the area.

Employees at the arts center aren't concerned about who broke in around 8:30 that Thursday morning, they just need help raising money to replace everything destroyed.

"Feeling really sad, not only for the destruction of property, but for the harm against the whole community," said Davis Arts Center Executive Director Stacie Frerichs.

Two ceramic kilns were broken, shelves were knocked over and heating and air conditioning units were damaged. The Davis Arts Center says they need $30,000 to replace and repair everything.

"Right now we're moving heaters from room to room in the wintertime to keep kids... children warm and older people," said hip hop teacher Tina Rogers. "So we want to make sure the community supports us and helps out so we can have the heat back on."

The suspect broke in using a gate. It has been boarded up but the arts center hopes that with the community's help they will be able to get more secure doors.

"This place just feels great, there's nothing bad happening here except this one thing," said visitor Kyle Monhollen. "It's a very positive place."

The hope is the community they offer so much to will give a little back. In the meantime, they're keeping the good vibes going.

"We definitely have to roll through it, dance through it, move through it, grow through it," Rogers said.

The Davis Police Department reports the suspect was described as a black man in his 30s with short hair. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

If you're interested in helping the Davis Arts Center there are two ways to do so. A YouCaring page was created to help reach their $30,000 goal. The arts center will also be hosting a Mardi Gras-themed fundraising event on Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.