One Man Killed, Another Man Injured in Upper Land Park Shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in Upper Land Park that left one man dead and another man injured.

Around 9:51 p.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting near 300 Seavey Circle.

Two men were located at the scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the local hospital.

One man died from his injuries at the hospital; the other man is in stable condition.

At this time, police do not know a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information on this icident, call Sac PD at 916-264-5471.