Thousands March in San Francisco Anti-Abortion Event

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people who want to outlaw abortion have gathered in San Francisco in the 14th annual Walk for Life.

Saturday’s rally and march comes days after the 45th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Police didn’t provide a crowd count but organizers expected some 50,000 participants. A similar event last week in Los Angeles drew 35,000 people.

At one point the San Francisco marchers were met by several hundred counter-demonstrators but there was no violence.

The event began with a Roman Catholic Mass and a rally at the Civic Center Plaza where speakers called abortion evil and harmful to women.

The march comes a week after President Trump addressed anti-abortion activists at a Washington, D.C. march.