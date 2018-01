TURLOCK — The front half of a car was all that was left at the scene of a train crash Saturday in Turlock.

The car was empty when the train traveling on the tracks along West Monte Vista Avenue and North Golden State Boulevard crashed into it.

UPDATE: Vehicle vs Train at W. Monte Vista & N. Golden State Blvd. No Injuries. No occupants in the vehicle at time of collision. RR Crossings at Monte Vista & Tuolumne are both CLOSED. Avoid these Areas and use alternate Routes. #turlock #happeningnow @turlockpolice pic.twitter.com/spp2o4QX1P — TURLOCK FIRE (@TurlockFire) January 28, 2018

The Turlock Fire Department has asked travelers to avoid the railroad crossings at West Monte Vista Avenue and West Tuolumne Road.

Officials have not said why the car was left on or near the tracks.