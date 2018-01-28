Grammy Artists Wear White Roses for Time’s Up

NEW YORK (AP) — The sea of black at the Golden Globes has given way to a small forest of flowers at the Grammys.

Plenty of musicians and artists took to the red carpet Sunday sporting white roses to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up organization, which hopes to support women with legal and financial help who raise sexual misconduct complaints.

Allen Hughes is the director of the “The Defiant Ones” and wore two small roses on his lapel. He says he believes every voice should be heard and that’s why he wore the roses. Plus, he says, “I’m a feminist.”

Most stars wore black and a Time’s Up pin in support of the movement at the Golden Globes earlier this month. Fewer wore roses at the Grammys, but some were just being rock stars.

Songwriter Diane Warren skipped the rose but wore two white gloves — one with the word “girl” and one with “power.” She’s a nominee for the 15th time.

She says, “I didn’t want to wear the rose. I’m a rebel.”