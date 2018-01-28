Possible Serial Robbery Suspect Sought by Sacramento Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Take a good look -- police say that's an armed robber ripping a store off, right in the middle of midtown Sacramento. And it may not be his first time.

"Correct. We've had four robberies within that same area within the last three weeks," said Sgt. Vance Chandler with the Sacramento Police Department.

Chandler says investigators are still working to make an iron clad case that it's the same person.

But Friday night's robbery alone has police using the term "brazen." The store was hit just before 8 p.m. and the robber showed a gun.

"There's a lot of people in that area, so there are a lot of eyes out there. And that's our hope -- that the community is able to help us and somebody has seen him, and somebody is willing to step forward and identify the suspect for us," Chandler said.

He's described as young -- late teens, maybe early 20s. Thin at 150 pounds. And police say you might recognize him by the shoes he wears when he robs a store -- black high tops. Add a black, zip-up hooded sweatshirt and black pants. That's the outfit the suspect in all four robberies has worn.