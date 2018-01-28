Truck Falls Down 400-Foot Embankment Along Highway 263, Trapping the Driver Inside

YREKA — Crews saved a woman Saturday who had become trapped when her truck fell down a 400-foot embankment next to the Shasta River.

A 45-year-old woman from Klamath River was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck northbound on Highway 263. She had just crossed Dry Gulch Bridge when the truck veered onto the shoulder. The woman steered to correct the car and lost control.

The pickup truck flipped over down a steep embankment until it landed on its side.

Around 9 a.m. a CHP officer spotted the truck 400 feet below the roadway.

Several local agencies teamed up to rescue the woman, who was pinned inside the truck with multiple life-threatening injuries. The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Department’s dive team got her to safety across the Shasta River and she was transported to Fairchild Medical Center.

Officials report the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.