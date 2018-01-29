20-Year-Old Man Remembered for his Inspiring Singing Voice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Fourteen-year-old Eric Lamar Sloan Jr. turned himself into the Stockton Police Department on Saturday in connection to a homicide investigation.

Outside a Food 4 Less in Stockton, 20-year-old Chris Combs took his final breaths.

But inside the Cesar Chavez High School choir room, singing bass for the vocal jazz ensemble -- that is what he lived and breathed.

“And when I say bass, I mean he was one of the best bass singers you’ve ever seen,” said Randy Ran, vocal jazz ensemble director.

Ran says he's proud of what Combs accomplished before he was killed. The fact that he won a soloist medal at a national competition when he wasn't even singing a solo.

"The judges were just that impressed with his voice,” Ran said.

Uriel Sanchez was too.

"That’s the whole reason I wanted to be the bass, because Chris was the bass,” Sanchez said.

He eventually stepped into Chris' post after he graduated. And Saturday, he competed for the same medal he watched his idol win.

"What hit me was his funeral was the same day as my competition,” he said.

The Folsom Jazz Festival fell on the same day he laid his friend to rest -- the same day his friend's accused killer turned himself in.

"It was truly emotional because he turned himself in at 4 o’clock. Around the same exact time the funeral concluded,” he said.

One young man accused of killing Chris, another young man who looked up to him.

On Saturday, Sloan walked into the police department where he was charged with murder, and Sanchez walked up to his friend's casket to honor him, one last time.

"I walked over saw his body, started crying, and I walked over and put my medal on his chest. I wanted to make him proud. First thing that came into my mind was, 'We did it, Chris. This is for you,” Sanchez said.