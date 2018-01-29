City Faces Obstacles in Quest to Develop Trail Along Sacramento River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The expansion of the bike and recreation trail along the Sacramento River in the Pocket Neighborhood of Sacramento has been in the works for 40 years. Now it's closer to reality than ever, but there are still some obstacles.

The plan for a recreational trail that goes from Freeport to Old Sacramento was first envisioned in 1975. Since then, portions of the levee have been paved and used regularly be walkers, joggers and bicyclists.

“The scenery, being able to see the river, the wildlife, being able to walk from the water tower to Garcia Bend," said Jacob Stoker, who uses the trail.

But the biggest roadblock to expanding the trail is a small section of levee right of way controlled by nine homeowners. Their deeds allow them to control the easement leading all the way to the edge of the Sacramento River. Some keep it off limits to the public with a fence.

A trail, they contend, is a huge security risk -- exposing their homes to vandalism and theft.

There are homeless camps along the river that are a concern, even though police routinely patrol the levee path.

Just about everyone who uses the existing trail and the unpaved levee look forward to the completion of the trail.

“If you could go all the way to Old Sac that would be great, I mean, I live by the water tower, so it’d be great to go all the way to downtown and not have to hop off and on," Stoker said.

There are houses on the completed sections of the trail who screen it from their backyards with landscaping and fencing.

But police say they actually have more reports of incidents on the sections that are off limits. Police say more people on the levee actually help reduce crime by providing more eyeballs to lookout for trouble.

Some trail users resent the fact that public access to the levee is restricted.

The city now has $2.3 million to pay for environmental assessments, design and construction. Some of that money will be used to buy usage rights from the nine homeowners who control levee easements.

But the city expects holdouts, setting the stage for a court battle pitting private property rights against imminent domain and the public good. Even if the city wins that battle, there is another section of homes further up stream where even more homes hold easement rights to the levee and to the water's edge.