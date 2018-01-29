Kevin Hart Bringing Comedy Tour to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is bringing his “Irresponsible” tour to the Golden 1 Center later this year.

A news release from Live Nation confirmed a handful of Northern California dates in 2018, including Mountain View and Concord in June and Sacramento and Oakland in November.

Tickets for the Nov. 16 Sacramento show go on sale Wednesday morning.

During his last tour, Hart became the first comedian to sell out a football stadium. That performance was filmed for his special, “Kevin Hart: What Now?”