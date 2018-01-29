Landslide Muddying Up Road-Widening Project on Eastbound I-80 Near Colfax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX -- A dry forecast for early February is a good news for project engineers needing to repair a slow-moving landslide alongside eastbound Interstate 80 near Colfax.

In the summer of 2016, work began on construction of a three-mile-long truck climbing lane in the area. The work involves excavating some hillsides, making room for the extra lane and wider shoulders.

Engineers shaped the excavated hillsides into sloped grades designed to keep the soil stable. But one particular section of hillside near the western end of the project has proven to have poor soil, susceptible to heavy rain. That's where the soil has been slipping.

A flashing sign has been placed in the area warning motorists of possible rock fall. And a cement barrier has been placed to separate the slide from the lanes of travel. Motorists should feel safe traveling through the area, according to Caltrans.

Engineers are planning a fix that will involve making the slope of the hillside more gradual to ease pressure on the soil at the bottom, making the land more stable. But that will require securing some land above the slide that the state doesn't currently own.

"We have to work with the adjacent property owner now because now we're looking at having to go outside our right of way to make those improvements," explained Caltrans area construction engineer, Phil Zink.

In a Monday evening conversation with FOX40, Zink said negotiations for that right of way are in progress, and he anticipates repair work beginning within the next few weeks.

The entire truck climbing lane project is scheduled to be finished late-summer.