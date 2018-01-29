Man Takes Off Clothes, Climbs Up Power Pole in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Witnesses report watching a man strip down to his underwear Monday then climb to the top of a power pole in South Sacramento.

Just before 8:30 a.m. the Sacramento Fire Department received reports that a civilian had climbed a 150-to-200-foot power pole on 44th Street at the intersection of 47th Avenue.

The man was also making suicidal statements.

Police were able to coax the man down and fire crews raised a ladder to help him climb to the ground.

Officers took the man into custody for a mental health evaluation. His identity has not be revealed.