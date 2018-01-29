Richmond Officer Injured by Driver as He Tries to Break Up Gathering

RICHMOND (AP) — Officials say a Northern California police officer trying to break up a gathering of car enthusiasts was seriously injured after being slammed by a car that fled the scene.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the officer was struck Sunday in Richmond after he and other officers arrive at an intersection where people were gathered to see cars spinning doughnuts and peeling out.

Richmond Police Lt. Felix Tan says that as police tried to stop cars for vehicle violations, the driver of a sedan accelerated toward the officer who was on foot and rammed into him.

He says the eight-year veteran of the department had broken bones and cuts to his head and body.

Tan says investigators are interviewing witnesses to try to identify the driver.