The Sacramento County Academic Decathlon is back and hundreds of high school students will be testing their knowledge of Africa this Saturday.

FOX40's Paul Robins will be the quiz master at the 38th annual event.

The public is also welcome to join in at Inderkum High School for the Super Quiz round at 3:45 p.m. For more information, visit the Sacramento County Office of Education's site.

Do you think you're smarter than a news anchor? Give it a shot! Check your answers below.

Question 1: D. Gold, Kola Nuts, Copper and Salt

Question 2: C. Algeria

Question 3: D. Harmony

Question 4: A. Swahili