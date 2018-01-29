Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With 26 museums and local destinations participating during this celebratory year, the 20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day takes place on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Proudly presented by Sutter Health and sponsored by California Family Fitness, the special day is highlighted by 26 local museums opening their doors for free or half-priced admission to the community from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More detailed information about participating museums, addresses, limitations, suggested parking and public transit options is available at www.SacMuseums.org (click on “News & Events”), or by calling Visit California at (916) 808-7777. In addition to Sutter Health and California Family Fitness, the 2018 Sacramento Museum Day is proudly supported by active and engaged media partners including Sacramento Regional Transit, FOX40 & Studio40 Live, KSEG 96.9 FM & 106.5FM The End, Outword Media and Sacramento365.com.

More info:

20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day

Saturday

10am - 5pm

26 participating museums

(916) 808-7777

SacMuseums.org