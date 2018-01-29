Sacramento Police to Carry NARCAN Spray

SACRAMENTO — By summer, every officer in the Sacramento Police Department will carry NARCAN, a nasal spray that quickly stops the symptoms of an opioid shortage.

“More often than not, we are the very first ones on the scene. If we can recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose or somebody who has been exposed to something like fentaynl, then we can take immediate response and try to save whoever it might be that needs saving,” Officer Pam Zamarripa said.

The Sacramento Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Sacramento County to carry NARCAN. Its use was made possible through a grant the department received.

Some officers in the department began carrying the spray on Monday.

The Roseville Police Department, in neighboring Placer County, has been using NARCAN since last summer.

“Almost instantaneous, almost instantaneous. It’s like giving sugar to someone who is suffering a diabetic emergency,” Kevin Mackey, medical director for Sacramento Regional Fire Services, told FOX40. “They wake up almost immediately.”

Due to the national epidemic of opioid overdoses, police officers are now taking on a larger role in day-to-day medical help to keep these situations from turning deadly.

“They are out there already, often times on scene way before we can get there. Just even minutes makes a difference,” Mackey said.

The doses officers carry are four milligrams, which is actually more than what a patient would receive in the emergency room.