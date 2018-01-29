Sex Offender Arrested, Accused of Posing as Basketball Coach

HAYWARD — A registered sex offender with ties to the Greater Sacramento region was arrested in Hayward after police say he spoke with a high school student about basketball lessons.

Melvin Flemings, 28, claimed to be a part of an organization called Evolution Basketball. Investigators say Flemings would approach teens to offer basketball lessons at a local gym.

Flemings identified himself as Melvin Allen to a student at Mt. Eden High School, according to investigators.

Police say the parent of the student Flemings approached because suspicious after speaking with him and an internet search revealed that he was a registered sex offender.

The parent then contacted police and officers arrested Flemings at a Mt. Eden basketball game.

Flemings was booked on charges of failing to notify people of his sex offender registration status.

Police noted that Flemings is not an employee of Mt. Eden High School or the Hayward Unified School District.

The owner of Evolution Basketball Academy says he has never heard of Flemings.

Flemings was sentenced in Sacramento County after he was convicted of employing a minor to pose or model in an obscene manner for commercial purpose