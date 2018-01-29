Standing Room Only at Town Hall Meeting About Stockton Golf Courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- "We don't trust you."

Standing room only, and the room is angry.

These are Stockton residents, worried that the city is going to shutdown or sell for development Swenson Municipal Golf Course.

"There's been so much energy, so much attention, so much signs, fundraisers around save Swenson. Here is a viable opportunity to do so," Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said.

Tubbs, announcing Monday night that the city would put out the request for a proposal from anyone interested in buying or leasing Swenson, with the requirement that it remain a green space or golf course.

`"This is a treasure for our community. I don't want to have it go away as houses... we'll never get it back," said Stockton resident Elizabeth Wong.

But the course is not self-supporting. The city ponies up $5.64 for each round of golf played here, and at just more than 40,000 rounds played in 2017, it adds up. That's not to mention the cost of maintenance or improvements.

Van Buskirk Golf course is in even worse shape, and the city is considering making changes there too, but is required to keep it as a space for recreation.

"I think it's very disingenuous to say we care about Swenson more than Van Buskirk. Because that's not true for me. As the mayor of the whole city, I care about both. For Van Buskirk we need to look at other options other than golf, and figure out how to pay for them," Tubbs said.

The crowd, still angry that the city once considered the idea of building affordable housing where Swenson now stands, was largely not placated by the plan to try to sell or lease the course.