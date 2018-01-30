Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Jean Tokotobi learning about what to expect at the upcoming 2018 Asian New Year celebration.

This is a celebration for Chinese New Year and Japanese New Year -- The event will include the Lion Dancers, martial arts demonstrations, Taiko Dan from Sacramento, Sakura Minyo Do Koo Kai Japanese Folk Dancing, Tai Chi and Kung Fu demo, Hinamatsuri Doll exhibit, a Year of the Dog parade, calligraphy demo, origami, Japanese handicraft, sake tasting, Rice Pot Movement Asian Street Food Truck, and much more!