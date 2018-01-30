Go
Search
FOX40 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
63°
63°
Low
40°
High
65°
Wed
43°
66°
Thu
45°
68°
Fri
48°
70°
See complete forecast
Join ‘Be the Match’ to Support Gary Gelfand in His Fight Against Leukemia
Explore Downtown Stockton
Posted 2:22 PM, January 30, 2018, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:30PM, January 30, 2018
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
More info:
VisitStockton.org
Popular
14-Year-Old Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
‘Disgusting’ Photos Show Raw Meat-Filled Shopping Carts at San Jose Grocery Store
Loved Ones in Shock after 2 Single Mothers Found Dead on Arbuckle Farm
Women Found Dead on Arbuckle Property Identified, Suspect Appears in Court
Latest News
3 Dead as Helicopter Hits Newport Beach Home
Police Pull Over a Car Crammed with Oranges
Explore Downtown Stockton
Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Authentic Italian Cuisine
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Stockton Scholars
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
‘Team Trouble’ Gives Back to Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Tribute to Gary Patterson at Stockton Dirt Track
Studio40 LIVE
Stockton Restaurant Week
Studio40 LIVE
Great Plants for Your Home
Studio40 LIVE
Explore Scenic Downtown Sonora
Positively Stockton
Studio40 LIVE
Positively Stockton
Contests
Studio40 LIVE
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice!
News
Collide Art Festival Hopes to Bring Different Art Forms, People Together
Local News
News
Stockton NAACP Branch Hosts First Run, Walk Event in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Local News
Stockton/Lodi Area Forecast to be One of the Hottest Housing Markets in the Country Next Year
Studio40 LIVE
“Evergreen Swag” Class
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.