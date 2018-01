ACAMPO — The FBI confirmed they served a search warrant Tuesday at the Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo.

The FBI would not comment further on the reason for the warrant.

Investigators with the Office of the Inspector General Department of Transportation have been at the center all day.

Investigators have been coming in an out of the building carrying boxes.

No other information was immediately available.