Locals React to President Trump’s First State of the Union Address

SACRAMENTO -- It's a moment America's 45th president has waited a year for -- the chance to deliver his first State of the Union address.

"This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American dream," he said.

It's a moment others have dreaded as a glossy, ceremonial piling-on -- a verbal highlight reel of policies and ideas they don't like.

But Tuesday evening, there were no complaints among the staunch Trump supporters who packed Fair Oaks VFW Hall 6158 to celebrate the man they sent to Washington.

"I thought that the president laid out some ideas that work historically and are proven to bless people across the board, so a high tide raises all boats," Mark Matta of Rancho Cordova said with a smile.

"The thing that resonated with me in his speech was his love for America and his will and desire to bring America back to the standing it once had," said Elk Grove's Kimberly Kennedy-Woods.

"Together we can reclaim our great building heritage," Donald Trump said from his Washington podium.

Promising pared down permitting on major projects to speed renewed infrastructure work in this country, Trump also lauded the positive impact of Republican-led tax cuts, and touted $8 trillion in grown value in the stock market and 2.4 million new jobs under his presidency.

Young Democrats watching the same speech from across Sacramento County felt he was taking liberties, saying he'd stopped any attack to old-fashioned coal production.

"Declaring something that hasn't even happened yet, declaring there was a war on energy," said Robbie Abelon, president of the Sacramento County Young Democrats.

During his first year, President Trump has has pushed for protections for so called Dreamers -- brought to this country illegally as children -- and then called for stepped up deportations.

Now he's back to backing citizenship for those immigrants within 12 years.

Dems couldn't take comfort in his words, despite how optimistic they sounded.

"I think it's kind of interesting how he's so unifying it seems, in some of his statements but for what he says normally on the news and what we see every day is super divisive," said Kristi Thielen, communications chairperson for the Sacramento County Young Democrats.

"Americans are dreamers too," Trump said to the country during his speech.

That line brought on the loudest applause of the night from Trump supporters at the VFW hall, protection of the homeland a unifying them to them.

"An orange without a peel is not a piece of fruit and a country without a border is not a country," said Mark Matta