Bring someone special to Lodi Wine Country on February 10 & 11 for the 21st annual Wine & Chocolate Weekend! Kickoff your Valentine’s Day weekend celebration and taste handcrafted Lodi wines and sweet & savory chocolate bites as you travel at your leisure between more than 50 participating Lodi appellation wineries. Be the lucky one to discover the “Golden Ticket” in your complimentary BRIX Chocolate treat and win a Lodi Wine Country Getaway or one of more than 100 alternate prizes!

More info:

Lodi Wine & Chocolate Weekend

Saturday & Sunday

11am - 4pm both days

Tickets: $45-$65

(209) 367-4727

LodiWineAndChocolate.com