Modesto Business Owners Concerned after Recent Spike in Robberies

MODESTO -- Seven robberies over the past two days at Modesto businesses has some locals on edge.

Sam Bains owns two of the Bottle N' Cork liquor convenience stores in town - both of which were robbed Sunday night.

"They were professional," Baines said. "I could tell. They were fast."

Baines added the robbers were armed.

Robbers hit five businesses between 5:50 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The suspects were armed in three of the robberies, and investigators believe they were committed by the same people.

Although some of the robbers concealed their hands and faces, business owners and investigators hope surveillance video will lead to some arrests.

Aside from the Bottle N' Cork shops on Tully Road and Briggsmore Avenue, robbers hit the CVS on McHenry Avenue, the AM/PM on Yosemite Boulevard, Village Wine and Spirits on Sylvan Avenue and the Union Ice Cream shop on Tully Road on Monday night.