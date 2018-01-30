Stockton House Damaged in 4-Vehicle Crash

STOCKTON — A home in North Stockton was damaged Tuesday morning after an RTD bus was involved in a four-vehicle crash.

Photos shared on the Stockton Police Department’s Twitter account show the bus in the front yard of a home on Don Avenue, near Lucile Avenue.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Two people were said to have minor injuries, and no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

No passengers were aboard the bus.

According to police, one of the drivers claimed they hydroplaned at the intersection of Don and Lucile, hitting the bus.

The crash is still under investigation.

4 vehicle collision including an RTD bus on the corner of Don Ave & Lucile Ave. Please avoid the area pic.twitter.com/rXuHSe6ZGr — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 30, 2018