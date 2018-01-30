Police Say Missing Sacramento Deacon has Been Found

SACRAMENTO — The Elk Grove Police Department says Joe Hendricks, a Sacramento deacon who had been missing since Thursday, has been found safe.

Hendricks’ family says he had last been seen Jan. 25 when he left to go to his job at PG&E. He is also a well-known deacon at Greater Bethlehem Temple Church in Sacramento for 11 years.

Police found his car parked in front of someone’s driveway in Del Paso Heights on January 25.

Hendricks’ family was notified that he was found safe on Tuesday morning.

