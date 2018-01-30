The Art of Risotto with Chef Lucia Oliverio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lucia Oliverio from Sac Natural Foods Co-Op is in the kitchen with Martina cooking up some risotto. For those chefs who are too intimidated try the art of risotto making, Chef Lucia demonstrates on Facebook just how easy it can be.

Sausage and Spinach Risotto

Serves 4 - 6

6 cups stock of your choice

4 tablespoons butter, divided into 2 tablespoons

1 small onion, finely minced

2 cloves garlic, finely minced

½ pound mild Italian sausage, casings removed

2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup white wine

4 oz fresh spinach leaves, chopped

1/2 cup Parmigiano cheese, grated plus more for serving

Salt & Pepper to taste

Heat the stock in a medium-size saucepan and keep warm over low heat.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

Add the onion and garlic and cook until onion becomes translucent.

Add the sausage and continue to break apart with a large spoon until it is cooked.

Add the rice to the sausage mixture and stir for about 1 minute so that the rice begins to toast.

Add the wine and continue to cook, stirring, until the wine is almost all reduced.

Now begin to add a ladle full of stock to barely cover the rice. Continue to stir rice and cook, still over medium heat, until the stock has almost completely absorbed. Once absorbed add another ladle full of stock and continue the cooking process by adding the hot stock one ladle at a time until the rice has absorbed all the liquid. This process should take about 18 minutes.

At the last minute of cooking time, add the chopped fresh spinach, 2 tablespoon of butter and ½ cup of the Parmigiano.

Mix well and quickly to combine. At this point the rice should have a moist, creamy, and slightly loose consistency. Taste and adjust the seasoning.

Serve with a sprinkling of additional Parmigiano cheese.