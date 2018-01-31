Children Found Alone after Fire Breaks Out in Their Angels Camp Home

ANGELS CAMP — Firefighters found three children alone Tuesday standing outside of their burning home in Angels Camp.

The children’s 29-year-old parents, Tracy Creamer and Matthew Mertz, showed up to their home around 5 a.m., according to the Angels Camp Police Department. Five minutes prior to their parents’ arrival the three children, all under the age of 13, told officers and fire crews they were home alone.

Creamer and Mertz were both arrested and booked into the Calaveras County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment. Mertz is also suspected of being in possession of narcotic paraphernalia, more than an ounce of marijuana and a controlled substance without a prescription.

The three children are now in the custody of child protective services.

The Angels Camp Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.