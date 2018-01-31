Family of Four Displaced after Overnight House Fire in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Around 2:05 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire received a call about a fire at a two-story house on Kawana Court in Sacramento.

Battalion Chief Griggs said they could see the column of smoke and flames from their station.

When they arrived, a family of four was already outside.

Sacramento Metro Fire are on the scene of a house fire on Kawana Ct @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/mkT9BcDF1q — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) January 31, 2018

The family says the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the second floor.

Crews were able to go inside and fight flames but at one point they felt the roof collapsing so they suspended fighting the fire from inside and focus on outside containment.

Fire crews also say the biggest issue with containment was the design of the house because rooms are compartmentalized and it has an open floor plan so flames moved quickly and easily from kitchen to second floor.

No one was hurt but fire officials say the home appears to be a total loss.

Red Cross will assist the family with somewhere to stay.