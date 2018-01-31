Family Shares Emotional Video of Injured Police Officer’s Recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - An injured Missouri police officer's family provided an emotional update on his condition, nearly three months after he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Ryan O’Connor was critically injured in a shooting on December 5, 2017, and has since been taken to a Colorado hospital for treatment.

A new video, with new images from his recovery, was posted to social media with a message of gratitude for everyone's generosity.

The Arnold Police Department posted a video to Facebook with this caption:

"We've come so far in the last 57 days. This video is just a small reflection of our journey so far. We continue to celebrate each small victory that comes our way. This week we have celebrated Ryan puckering up for sweet kisses and successfully catching a small nerf ball with his left hand. As we continue our week full of intense therapy, we anticipate and look forward to sharing more triumphs. Despite our distance from home we still feel all the love and encouragement you continue to send our way. Thanks to each of you for supporting our family in so many ways. We are touched by your thoughtfulness and generosity."

O’Connor was shot in the back of the head while transporting a prisoner to the Arnold Police Station. The suspect then shot himself and later died as a result.