Police Investigate after Pedestrian Hit Twice, Killed on Greenback Lane

FOLSOM -- A pedestrian was hit twice and killed Wednesday on Madison Avenue in Folsom.

Multiple calls came into the Folsom Police Department at 7:03 p.m. to report that a woman had been hit by a car on Greenback Lane, just east of Main Avenue.

It is believed the woman was trying to cross the street when she was struck twice. One of the drivers who hit the woman remained on scene while the other drove away.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area for several hours as police investigate the scene of the hit-and-run.

Additional details regarding the victim, the driver and the vehicle have not been reported.

