Free Admission to the California Museum

As a participant in the 20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day on Sat., Feb. 3, 2018, the California Museum will offer free admission to all current exhibits from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Highlights include an encore installation of “Kokoro: The Story of Sacramento’s Lost Japantown,” chronicling the stories at the heart of a once-thriving downtown neighborhood, along with the 11th Annual California Hall of Fame, Unity Center and more exhibits showcasing the state’s history, arts and culture. In addition, free hands-on activities will be available for visitors of all ages, including a family history California migration project and interactive photo and video selfies promoting social justice and community activism. The Museum is easily accessible using Regional Transit’s light rail at the Archives Plaza stop, and $5.00 flat-rate visitor parking will be available in the garage located at 1520 10th Street from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information on the California Museum’s participation in the 20th Annual Sacramento Museum Day, visit http://www.CaliforniaMuseum.org/sam.

