Free Tax Day Help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Valley Chapter of the California Society of Enrolled Agents is holding its Annual TAX HELP DAY on February 3rd from 9am -12 noon at the Maidu Community Center located at 1550 Maidu Drive, Room 2, Roseville, CA 95661



Tax Help Day is a FREE Public Service Event sponsored by the California Society of Enrolled Agents (CSEA) and its 19 Chapters. Local Enrolled Agents, “America’s Tax Experts,” will be available to answer your questions on a wide variety of tax topics like the Affordable Care Act, running your own business, buying a home, getting married, and much more.



Please bring any relevant tax documents and information with you, so your EA Volunteer can better assist you.

More info:

Tax Help Day

Saturday

9am - noon

Maidu Community Center

1-800-TaxPro5

FindAnea.org/Tax-Help-Day