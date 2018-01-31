Food Stylist Patty Mastracco is in the kitchen with Martina cooking up fun and easy finger food you can serve at your super bowl party this weekend.
Fun and Easy Super Bowl Snacks with Patty Mastracco
-
Holiday Snacks for Kids
-
Easy Thanksgiving Recipes
-
Fast and Easy Holiday Dishes with Patty Mastracco
-
Cooking with Patty Mastracco: Thanksgiving Sweets and Sides
-
Modesto-Native Nate Sudfeld on His Way to the Super Bowl with Philadelphia Eagles
-
-
Foles, Eagles Fly into Super Bowl
-
Local Pit Bull Owners Speak Out About Fake Super Bowl Ad Attacking Breed
-
Cooking: Super Bowl Snacks with Wing Zone
-
Super Bowl Predictions
-
Super Bowl Talk with Tony Cutillo
-
-
Super Bowl Champ Mann Visits His Sacramento High School
-
Punch Bowl Social at Downtown Commons
-
108-Year-Old WWII Veteran Gets Super Bowl Tickets