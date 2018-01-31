Local Police Arrest 14 Suspects During Statewide Human Trafficking Sting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Two local agencies got involved in a three-day, statewide sweep led by the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force to combat human trafficking.

"Human trafficking must not be tolerated in our state."

That's the message California law enforcement want to make clear. It's why 14 people were arrested between the Citrus Heights and Roseville police departments last week through Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.

Four suspected "Johns" were arrested by the Citrus Heights Police Department and four suspected pimps were arrested by the Roseville Police Department.

"This is not a crime that discriminates," said Citrus Heights Police Sgt. Chad Morris. "We had quite a few people from different walks of life, different races, different ages."

The suspects truly came from all walks of life.

Daniel Pellisier was arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. He served as a deputy cabinet secretary for Energy and Environment, where he advised Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, according to his biography on the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies website.

FOX40 spoke to the 57-year-old on the phone Wednesday. He said he has no comment on the charges.

"They don't realize they're victims of a crime until they've come into contact with us and they're told that there's help and support for them," said Jenny Davidson, CEO and Executive Director of Stand Up Placer.

Stand Up Placer was at the operation in Placer County. The organization offers victims a way out, or just services while they decide their next step.

"Even if they choose not to leave the life that night, you've planted a seed that someone is out there. They don't have to fully make that decision," said Amy Maggard, Chief Program Officer and Program Director of Stand Up Placer. "They can start coming in and accessing services while they are fully in the life. We are just a support and that makes a difference long term."

The operation was a success across the board. Multiple agencies in California made 474 arrests. Even better, 28 children and 27 adult victims were recovered.

"It's bittersweet," Morris said. "Obviously it's successful, but at the same time we wish we weren't successful, we wish this wasn't occurring."