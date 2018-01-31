Lodi Parachute Center Manager ‘Confused’ by Federal Investigation

ACAMPO — The Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo was raided by agents from the Department of Transportation and the FBI on Tuesday.

The Department of Justice confirmed to FOX40 that a case has been filed, but it remains sealed. The FBI would only say a warrant was exercised at the parachute center’s address.

Bill Dause, manager of Lodi Parachute Center says agents came around 9 a.m. Tuesday. They were already there when he arrived. He says they showed him a warrant and took about 18 hours worth of skydiving video saved onto the center’s computers. He says agents also took credit card transaction data from the center, and went through each individual employees lockers.

“Total surprise. I have absolutely no idea and I’m still confused as to what they were looking for,” Dause said.

Dause says he doesn’t think the investigation stems from the five deaths that have occurred at the Lodi Parachute Center in the last two years.

“Well, skydiving is a high-risk activity. Because of the volume, I’d say anyone that’s dead is a problem,” Dause said. “How they got that way has nothing to do with climbing out of an airplane.”

The Lodi Parachute Center was back open on Wednesday.