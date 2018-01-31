Pennsylvania Man Builds Massive Man Cave for Eagles instead of Retirement Home

READING, Pennsylvania — A Philadelphia Eagles fan used money he and his wife saved for a winter retirement home to build a massive, 2,000-square-foot addition to their home.

“Not just an Eagles fan. A whackjob Eagles fan,” Barry “The Hatchet” Vagoni told KYW News.

He built the shrine 13 years ago but was hesitant to discuss its cost.

“I would tell you but my lovely wife is standing across the room, but it cost a lot of money,” Vagoni said. “A lot of hard work, a lot of money a lot of blood sweat and tears went into this, but it’s my passion and I love it.”

Vagoni’s friends call the space “The Locker Room” on game day.

And on Super Bowl Sunday, all 16 high-definition televisions will be blaring the game — including the ones in the bathroom.

Vagoni estimates around 200 friends and family members will pack the Locker Room to root for the Birds.

“My cardiologist and my family doctor and my specialist are coming because they’re worried about me. On game day I’m like an animal,” he told KYW.