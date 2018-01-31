Police Search for Several Suspects in Citrus Heights Shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Citrus Heights officers began investigating a shooting Wednesday near a home on San Simeon Drive.

Just before 7:30 p.m., a victim sustained multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds in a neighborhood near Mariposa Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been reported.

Several suspects who approached the home fled the scene when shots were fired. Police could not provide suspect descriptions.

It does not appear the shooting was random, said the Citrus Heights Police Department. There are currently no threats to the neighborhood.