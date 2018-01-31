San Joaquin County Agencies Form Task Force to Crack Down on Illegal Sideshows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Illegal sideshows shut down freeways, destroy property and put drivers and spectators in immense danger.

Now, the Stockton Police Department along with other San Joaquin County agencies say enough is enough -- they've created a task force and are warning drivers there will be zero tolerance.

A mess was left behind from what Stockton police call an illegal sideshow.

"I mean there’s literally inches of rubber debris from the tires and from this activity," said an undercover officer.

The officer was in the empty parking lot on Tuesday night. He told FOX40 he saw drivers doing donuts, grinding pavement with their cars and not only putting their lives at risk but putting the lives of those around them in danger as well.

"We get a lot of gunfire, a lot of vandalism of people’s vehicles that try to get through that area," said Lt. Rich Ridenour of the Stockton Police Department.

That's why the police department said they have formed the task force. It means if they catch you your car could be towed, or you could end up like Angel Diaz, who was arrested for reckless driving and evading police.

"So, if they don’t get caught that night, we’re able to follow up and eventually go back and write seizure search warrants and take their vehicles," Ridenour said.

Police say they've had to deal with a huge surge of illegal sideshows.

A cellphone video sent to FOX40 shows stopped cars and smoke in the air last August. Then, just three months later, drivers were seen in a viewer video ripping through the roads after a witness says they lit stolen Christmas trees on fire.

"What we want to do is attack this on a countywide level," Ridenour said.

While some have argued the sideshows get some people's blood rushing, for many families the illegal shows get their blood boiling.

Viewers from both sides have been sounding off. Many families have said it's frustrating dealing with the traffic and the danger the sideshows pose. Others recommend designating a legal place where people can perform stunts, similar to the county fairgrounds.