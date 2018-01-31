Stockton Police Arrest Suspect who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Her Home

STOCKTON — Stockton police found and arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in her Stockton home on Jan. 15.

A tip from a citizen led detectives to Erik Rubalcaba, according to the Stockton Police Department. The 28-year-old was arrested Wednesday.

Rubalcaba was invited into the 75-year-old woman’s home after he asked for some water. He then attacked and assaulted her.

The woman’s screams alerted a neighbor to the assault and Rubalcaba ran from the home. The police department posted a video of the 28-year-old racing down the street after he attacked the woman.